Minnesota pheasant numbers fell 17% from a year ago, according to roadside counts completed by the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Throughout the state’s pheasant range, an average of 37.4 pheasants were observed per 100 miles during the survey, which was conducted July 30 to Aug. 18. The pheasant count this year was slightly lower than the state’s 10-year average, and about 60% down from the long-term average.

Late-season snowstorms, spring rains that often were monsoon-like, and flooding across much of the state’s ringneck range likely contributed to the decline, the DNR said.

Severe cold weather last winter, particularly between Jan. 27-31, also might have adversely affected pheasants.

“Overall, the conditions for overwinter survival of wildlife were below average to average throughout the farmland zone,” the DNR report said. “Widespread deep and persistent snow cover over most of the core pheasant range, combined with colder than normal temperatures, may have adversely impacted adult game bird survival.”

Pheasant hatch dates were delayed about a week compared to long-term averages, due to the inclement spring weather.

Buried in the disappointing roadside report, released Wednesday, was a 29,903-acre uptick in grassland habitat the agency identified on private, state and federal lands, relative to 2018.

Meanwhile, eastern cottontail rabbit and gray partridge counts were similar to last year, while whitetail deer (up 45%) and sandhill cranes (up 25%) indexes increased, and mourning doves declined by 29%.