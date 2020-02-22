It’s not often that leaders of Minnesota’s DFL and Republican parties agree.

But in recent weeks, top officials from both sides of the political divide have been trumpeting a nearly identical message to their respective supporters: Attend the Feb. 25 caucuses.

“Participating in precinct caucus is a great way to make your voice heard and get involved in the Republican Party of Minnesota,” the GOP posted in one of several recent Facebook reminders.

The DFL Party, meanwhile, has filled its feeds with videos of prominent lawmakers, including U.S. Sen. Tina Smith and U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, urging attendance.

“Show up and make your voice heard,” DFL Chairman Ken Martin wrote.

The reason for the promotional push? State lawmakers abandoned caucuses as a system for selecting a presidential nominee — voters will instead head to the polls in a March 3 primary — but the gatherings still play a big role in party business and organizing.

Minnesotans attending the meetings, organized by the political parties, will take steps toward endorsing candidates, selecting delegates for upcoming conventions and adopting platforms that outline the party’s goals and priorities.

The meetings start at 7 p.m. across the state Tuesday. You can find your caucus location by visiting the secretary of state’s website: caucusfinder.sos.state.mn.us.