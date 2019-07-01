Minnesota parks will offer quiet areas for military veterans on July 4.

“Not everyone enjoys the light and sound associated with fireworks, particularly some of our military service members,” said Erika Rivers, state parks and trails director with the Department of Natural Resources. “Minnesota state parks and recreation areas offer a firework-free environment for those who want to celebrate Independence Day in peace and quiet.”

Active military personnel and veterans with a service-related disability are also eligible to receive a free year-round vehicle permit, providing unlimited access to all 75 Minnesota state parks and recreation areas.

Minnesota rules prohibit the use of fireworks in state parks.

“Providing free access to Minnesota state parks and a quiet environment is just one way to thank current and former members of the military for their service and sacrifice to this great nation,” Rivers said in a statement Monday.

The DNR is recognized as a Yellow Ribbon Company for its support of active and retired military personnel and their families.

A list of quiet getaways is included in the summer guide on the Parks and Trails website. For more information, visit mndnr.gov or contact the DNR Information Center at info.dnr@state.mn.us or 888-646-6367 (8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday).

DAVID CHANEN