After making a name for himself with the fun-loving bluegrass band the Boys and the Barrels and the more solemn-sounding boy/girl folk duo the Lowest Pair, Minneapolis singer/songwriter Palmer T. Lee is going solo.

His first album under his own name, “Winebringer,” arrived last week and is a real heart-tugger. It’s all acoustic like his other efforts, but discernibly different, with only a smattering of banjo and fiddle accompaniment and more of a stark, folky tone.

There’s also more of a personal, “Blood on the Tracks”-style vibe both musically and lyrically, right down to the inclusion of breakup songs such as “Aw Jeez” and “Uneasy.”

Lee’s hometown release party is Wednesday at the Hook & Ladder with Humbird opening (7:30 p.m., $9-$12). …

As reliable as snowfall around his church-turned-studio in rural northern Minnesota, Rich Mattson has a new LP with his Northstars that they’re touting Friday at the Turf Club. Titled “Totem,” the album is loaded with the classic Petty/CCR-style rock and wry, earthy songwriting charm that Mattson brought to prior bands Ol’ Yeller and the Glenrustles, and it features Ol’ Yeller’s Keely Lane on drums.

Mattson’s wife, Germaine Gemberling, (also from the band Smut) turns in a mighty fun, rootsier track, “Meant to Be,” but the album highlight is “Used to It,” a rowdy, grass-is-never-greener rocker that should go down as Mattson’s personal anthem. Mike Nicolai will open Friday’s show with backing from the Rank Strangers (8 p.m., $10-$12). …

“Winebringer” by Palmer T. Lee

In the vein of its great “Duluth Does Dylan” tributes, Sacred Heart Music Center is hosting “Duluth Does Joni Mitchell” in honor of the songwriting legend’s 75th birthday Saturday (7:30 p.m., $10). …

A Minneapolis newcomer who sounds more than a little Joni-like, Anna Stine hits Icehouse on Sunday to tout her debut album, “Company of Now,” featuring Twin Cities Hot Club’s Rob Bell on guitar and a nice range of piano ballads and light, jazzy rockers. Sarah Krueger opens the show (6 p.m., $6-$8). …

Farm-country alt-country band Six Mile Grove, led by small-town southern Minnesota native Brandon Sampson, is back with its seventh album, “Million Birds,” full of elegant, torchy twang and a couple of rowdy barnburners. They’re headed to Minneapolis for a release party Saturday at the Hook & Ladder (7:30 p.m., $20-$25). … A therapist by day, Brian Zirngible is stepping out Saturday night to promote his OMD-style synth-poppy debut EP, “Elephant of Surprise,” at the Amsterdam Bar & Hall in St. Paul opening for the Nighthowlers (9 p.m., free). …

After his impressive job of keeping a packed First Ave mainroom captivated with his solo acoustic performance last weekend at the Current’s birthday party, J.S. Ondara announced a 7th Street Entry gig on March 29 to celebrate the release of his Verve Records debut, “Tales of America.” The album actually comes out Feb. 15, but he’ll be touring outside America in the interim.