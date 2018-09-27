Here's a great new local song you definitely won't hear on the radio dial: The 4onthefloor's "Radio Edit (Radio Edit)," a riotous spoof of their own knack for shooting themselves in the foot, complete with a refrain of prominent, uneditable cusswords. Doh!

It's the highlight of the consistently hardworking, heavy-chugging rockers' new six-song mini-album, "The North Remembers," a solid reminder that frontman Gabriel Douglas has maintained his group's mojo and added some hefty firepower through various lineup changes. Another gem from it, "Faux American," is probably the most visceral, manic 4otf track to date.

They're touting the EP at the Varsity Theater on Friday (8 p.m., $18) and at the What's Up Lounge in Mankato on Saturday (9 p.m., $10).

After mixing and/or engineering recent albums by the likes of Now, Now and Al Church at his Hot Dad Labs in Minneapolis, studio ace Danny O'Brien finally marks the release of the debut album by his own band, Dem Yuut, a softly electro-poppy and hauntingly soulful quartet also featuring seasoned utility players Jeremy Hanson, Don House and Jef Sundquist. With echoes of the Postal Service and James Blake, the album, "Liberator," lands with a party Saturday at Icehouse also featuring Mina Moore (11 p.m., $10).

One more album release of note: Hannah Porter, formerly of the shoegaze quartet Brilliant Beast, is carrying on with two of her three bandmates and all their whirring noise and mayhem in an excellent new trio, the Cult of Lip, celebrating its debut EP, "Sleep Receiver," Monday at 7th Street Entry (8 p.m., $7).

With its new "Mi Vida Local" album dropping Oct. 5, Atmosphere announced a Dec. 15 hometown show at the Palace Theatre, tickets for which go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. ($30, eTix.com). … Early-'00s hip-hop band Leroy Smokes is reuniting again Friday at the Ballentine Uptown VFW (10 p.m., $8). … Unstoppably inventive indie-rock mainstays the Rank Strangers will play a free in-store Saturday at 5 p.m. at HiFi Hair & Records promoting their latest, "My Name Is Not the People."

The Minnesota Music Coalition's annual outstate gig program, Caravan du Nord, resumes Oct. 5 with the Roe Family Singers and Jack Klatt at Shattuck-St. Mary's School in Fairbault and continues with the Suburbs and Monica LaPlante at Red Wing's Sheldon Theatre on Oct. 20 and a Sims and Mina Moore twofer at the Paramount Theatre in Austin on Oct. 27. Details at mnmusicco­alition.org. … In other MMC news, the nonprofit is also now handling the gig bookings for Republic inside Terminal 1 at MSP Airport.

Former Motion City Soundtrack frontman Justin Courtney Pierre's first solo album, "In the Drink," arrives Oct. 12 via Epitaph Records, and he has a unique hometown event planned for its release: He'll host a screening of François Truffaut's "The 400 Blows" at the Trylon in Minneapolis on Oct. 11 with a short acoustic set ($10, trylon.org). The record was produced by his fellow MCS co-founder Joshua Cain.

Tuesday's show by Austin greats Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears is the first at the Fine Line to officially fall under First Avenue ownership. Don't look for any dramatic changes at first (although some would be welcome), but at least be glad we haven't lost another live music venue.

