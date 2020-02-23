2/10, WBT LLC-nVent Electric PLC: nVent Electric, a provider of electrical connection and protection products, has acquired WBT LLC, a manufacturer of cabletray, used to support insulated electric cables for power distribution, control and communication.

2/11, Bluewater Inc.-OneTouchPoint Corp.: OneTouchPoint Corp., a provider of marketing execution services, has acquired Bluewater Inc., a digital marketing services provider.

2/11, Qumu Corp.-Synacor Inc.: Synacor, a cloud-based software and services company, will merge with Qumu Corp., a provider of products to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video.