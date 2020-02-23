2/10, WBT LLC-nVent Electric PLC: nVent Electric, a provider of electrical connection and protection products, has acquired WBT LLC, a manufacturer of cabletray, used to support insulated electric cables for power distribution, control and communication.
2/11, Bluewater Inc.-OneTouchPoint Corp.: OneTouchPoint Corp., a provider of marketing execution services, has acquired Bluewater Inc., a digital marketing services provider.
2/11, Qumu Corp.-Synacor Inc.: Synacor, a cloud-based software and services company, will merge with Qumu Corp., a provider of products to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video.
White House readying emergency coronavirus budget request
The White House is readying an urgent budget request to address the deadly coronavirus outbreak whose rapid spread is spooking financial markets and restricting international travel.
National
Costs, delays scuttle 124-mile Constitution Pipeline project
The nearly $1 billion Constitution Pipeline project, which had been designed to take natural gas from Pennsylvania's shale gas fields to metropolitan New York and New England, has been abandoned after years of legal regulatory challenges made it economically unfeasible, a spokeswoman for project partner Duke Energy said Monday.
National
Supreme Court hears battle over Atlantic Coast Pipeline
The Supreme Court on Monday appeared ready to remove an obstacle to construction of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, with a majority of justices expressing skepticism…
Variety
Chemical firm: US wrong to deny visa for software developer
A U.S.-based chemical company is fighting to obtain a visa for a Ukrainian software developer who has spent years working on a complex computer system…
National
GOP lawmakers walkout after Oregon climate bill advances
Republican lawmakers on Monday boycotted the Oregon Legislature, denying Democrats a quorum in an attempt to doom a contentious climate change bill.