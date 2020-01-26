1/13, Automated Equipment RAM Fry Dispensers Investors Inc.- Middleby Corp.: Middleby Corp., a manufacturer of food-service equipment, has acquired the RAM Fry Dispensers business unit from Automated Equipment. The RAM Fry Dispenser is an automated frozen fry dispenser.

– Rich Products Corp.: Food company Rich Products Corp. has acquired two bakeries, located in Buffalo, N.Y. and Lodi, Calif., from TreeHouse Foods Inc.

1/14, Lonsdale Telephone-Blue Earth Valley Communications: Blue Earth Valley Comm. will acquire ownership of Lonsdale Telephone.

1/14, Macrotech Developers-Varde Partners Inc.: Varde Partners has acquired the Lodha Excelus office building in Mumbai from Macrotech Developers Ltd.

1/14, Parkway Gardens Senior -CAPREIT Inc.: CAPREIT, a real estate operating company, has acquired Parkway Gardens, a senior affordable-apartment community.

1/16, Cerasis Inc.-GlobalTranz Enterprises Inc.: GlobalTranz Enterprises, a technology and third-party logistics company, has acquired Cerasis, a provider of managed transportation and third-party multimodal logistics services.