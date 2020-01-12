12/31, The Beautiful Group LLC-Regis Corp.: Regis Corp. has reacquired 200 salons it sold to the Beautiful Group in 2017 to protect its financial interests. The Beautiful Group is expected to close 300 other salons its owns that are not leased with Regis.

12/17, IMED Mobility Inc.-MobilityWorks: MobilityWorks, a retailer of wheelchair-accessible vans, has acquired IMED Mobility to add to its presence in Wisconsin and add new locations in Arkansas, Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota and South Dakota.