New reports from the Minnesota Department of Education show little improvement — and some decline — across a number of key measures of the state’s schools, including test scores, attendance and students’ progress over time.

On Thursday, the department released the latest round of statewide test scores, along with a batch of other updated data the state uses to track schools’ performance. The release also included a new “State of Our Students” report, in which state Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker said she sees promise in Minnesota students and urged for using a “broader collection of data” to assess how well schools and students are doing, rather than focusing on test scores or any other single measure.

But an analysis of the full collection of data reveals limited progress in narrowing the state’s persistent achievement gaps or boosting proficiency in core academic subjects. Reading scores on several statewide standardized tests —including the largest test, the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments, or MCAs — dropped, with about 58 percent of students meeting state standards. In math, scores were down or flat across racial groups, with 54 percent of Minnesota students meeting state standards in the 2018-19 academic year. Meanwhile, every racial group saw a decline in students’ progress on test scores over time, and attendance rates were down for the majority of racial groups. One bright spot: the state’s graduation rates, which were up for all students.

In a news release, Ricker, who took over as the state’s top education official in January, said she hopes to change those trends and close gaps by tackling students’ challenges outside the classroom, like disparities in housing, healthcare and income. Without commenting directly on the test score results, Ricker added that Minnesotans should look beyond those scores to assess problems or find solutions in schools.

“I am committed to re-imagining what education can be in the state of Minnesota,” she said. “And that includes resisting the urge to rely on test scores as the sole indicator of progress.”

Included in Thursday’s data release is an update to the state’s North Star accountability system, launched last year to comply with the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA). That system tracks data across multiple measures and helps the state pinpoint struggling schools and provide them with more help. Last year, 485 schools — about a quarter of all schools in the state — were identified for low marks in one or more areas and told to launch a three-year plan to improve those results.

No new schools were added to that list this year, but all of the schools identified last year remain on it as they head into the second year of the three-year cycle.