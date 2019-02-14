Shooting aftermath

We don't have to dig very deep to find the real-life inspiration for "Black." The drama, shot in Minnesota by Minneapolis filmmaker David J. Buchanan, starts with three young black men being stopped by police. Things get out of hand, and one of the three is fatally shot by a policeman. One of the other two men advocates mounting an armed revolution; the other urges traditional protest along the lines of peaceful marches. The film is showing at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Parkway Theater. A Q&A with Buchanan follows.

Jeff Strickler