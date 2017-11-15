Minnesota lost its bid Wednesday to host the World's Fair in 2023, bringing to an end the state's efforts to host the event in the United States for the first time since 1984.

Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) delegates in Paris awarded Expo 2023 to Buenos Aires, Argentina, which beat Lodz, Poland, in the second round of voting.

BIE selects World's Fair sites.

Minnesota's bid received 25 votes in the first round, fewer than the 46 votes given both to Buenos Aires and Lodz in the first round. The Buenos Aires bid, themed "Creative Industries in Digital Convergence," then received 62 votes, six more than Lodz.

"It was disappointing," Bloomington Mayor Gene Winstead said from Paris after the announcement. "It was a very fine effort put together by the team. It didn't work out."

Former secretary of State of Minnesota and President and CEO-USA Expo Mark Ritchie delivers a speech at the 162nd General Assembly of BIE, in Paris, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. The Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) is the intergovernmental organisation in charge of overseeing and regulating World Expos, since 1931. Argentina will host Specialised Expo 2022/23.

Winstead didn't elaborate on why the Minnesota bid failed to win more support.

Shortly after the vote, Bloomington City Manager Jamie Verbrugge, also in Paris, tweeted out a statement of support for the Buenos Aires bid.

"Congratulations to our friends at @Expo2023Arg and good luck welcoming the world in 2023!" he wrote. "Proud of our @Expo_2023 team for their hard work to show the world the best Minnesota and @bloomington_mn had to offer."

The Minnesota fair would have been held in Bloomington on a site near the Mall of America. The theme of Minnesota's bid was "Healthy People, Healthy Planet," with a focus on innovations in healthcare.

An estimated $1.7 million went toward the Minnesota World's Fair Bid Committee efforts, said Mark Ritchie, CEO and president of the bid committee.

The U.S. last hosted the World's Fair in 1984, in New Orleans.

