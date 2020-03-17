The Minnesota House early Tuesday morning approved $200 million in emergency coronavirus response, a final act before adjourning for nearly a month to prevent the spread of the global pandemic.

“We must ensure our health care providers have the resources they need to take care of Minnesotans who may be afflicted with COVID-19,” said House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park. “These investments are critical to addressing this pandemic and making sure Minnesotans who get sick get the care they need.”

House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, said legislative leaders will continue to look for ways to bolster the health care system and provide relied for taxpayers during the widening outbreak.

“This bill ensures Minnesota’s entire public and private health care infrastructure is fully prepared to respond to the COVID-19 global pandemic,” Daudt said. “Legislators will continue to monitor the situation and Minnesotans can rest assured that state leaders will respond as we always do in emergency situations.”

The Legislature is setting aside $150 million for the Minnesota Department of Health to help pay for costs related to planning, preparing, or responding to an outbreak and create temporary sites to provide testing services. The money is also for creating treatment beds, or to isolate or quarantine those who test positive for the virus.

The money can go to ambulance services, health care providers and a range of long-term care facilities.

Legislators are returning home until April 14, but legislative leaders will continue to work as needed as the outbreak and the aftermath unfold.

Twitter: @bbierschbach