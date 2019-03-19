The responsibility for investigating fraud in Minnesota’s child-care assistance program should be transferred from the state’s social services agency to the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), according to a recommendation issued Tuesday by Minnesota Legislative Auditor James Nobles.

In a letter to state lawmakers, Nobles said investigations of alleged fraud in the state-subsidized Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) are criminal in nature and are more in line with the mission of the BCA than that of the Department of Human Services, which currently handles the investigations.

“The CCAP Investigations Unit conducts criminal investigations,” Nobles wrote. “That mission is more congruent with the mission of BCA than it is with the mission of [Human Services].”

The recommendation follows a report from Nobles’ office last week that found significant levels of fraud in the $254 million child-care assistance program, as well as distrust between the program’s fraud investigators and the department’s inspector general, who oversees fraud investigations across several branches of the agency. Nobles’ office found that fraud within the program is likely higher than the $5 million or $6 million that has been documented by county prosecutors, but auditors could not reach a reliable estimate of how much fraud exists in the program.

In 2013, the Legislature passed a law that requires the department to investigate alleged or suspected financial misconduct by child care providers. In response, the department created a team of investigators with law enforcement experience.

In his letter, Nobles noted that investigators with the program’s fraud unit already have a close working relationship with the BCA. The BCA, for instance, is responsible for determining whether to make a criminal referral following the findings by CCAP investigators; and the BCA already has two agents assigned to such investigations through an interagency agreement. At the BCA, he added, investigators would also have easier access to legal advice and technical support, he added.

A Human Services spokeswoman did not have an immediate response to the letter Tuesday.