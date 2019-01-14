Minnesota officials are grappling with how to fund key government programs as the state enters “uncharted territory” in the fourth week of the partial federal government shutdown.

With no deal to end the stalemate in sight, state lawmakers will have to decide whether and how Minnesota should cover services jeopardized by the federal funding freeze. Gov. Tim Walz plans to introduce his proposed response, which could include asking legislators to approve more spending, on Tuesday.

“We’d like to be able to lay out a pretty specific plan,” Walz said, adding that if the federal government is “not going to lead on this, we will.”

Minnesota receives about $1 billion a month in federal funding to help cover the cost of services ranging from Medicaid to subsidized school lunches to healthcare for veterans. While much of that money flows directly to programs and recipients of government aid, the state relies on hundreds of millions of dollars in direct funding and reimbursements. A prolonged delay in those payments could lead to cash flow and budgeting issues.

“Any time a significant funding partner is shut down, I become concerned,” Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Myron Frans told lawmakers on Monday.

Frans, who has been advising Walz on the situation, said that while his thoughts are with the scores of Minnesotans already feeling the financial impact of the shutdown, figuring out how to fill the gap in services will be difficult.

“Our concern is: Where do we step in as a state and help ameliorate the effects of the shutdown when it’s the right thing to do and people are suffering?” Frans told lawmakers Monday. “When do we do that and then at what point though do we say the state simply can’t afford [it] or the price is getting too high?”

Answering that question is a “massively complex” task, Frans said. Hundreds of impacted programs have varying levels of funding and they reimburse the state on different schedules. The federal government has not given clear guidance on when cash for programs that many Minnesotans rely on, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP, and the National School Lunch Program, will run out.

“This shutdown is bringing a lot of uncertainty to the lives of some of the most vulnerable among us,” Frans said.

There’s also no guarantee the federal government will pay Minnesota back for money it spends to keep services flowing in the interim. Frans, who is advising Walz on the risks involved in covering the gap and the likelihood of reimbursement, cautioned that there aren’t always clear answers.

“This is uncharted territory and frankly it makes me quite nervous because I don’t know the answer,” Frans said.

On top of the budgeting implications, state officials are preparing for the possibility that the longest shutdown in history could have a lasting impact on the economy. In addition to Minnesotans missing out on paychecks or government services, Frans noted that businesses and families may delay decisions if they aren’t able to complete mortgages or loans through federal programs. The window and assistance for federal and state tax filings, already expected to be complicated by the new tax laws, could also be impacted.

“The longer the shutdown goes on, the more uncertainty it can bring,” he said.

Additional state spending to backfill services in future months would require legislative approval. House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, said she will be meeting with House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Lyndon Carlson, DFL-Crystal, later Monday to talk about what the Minnesota House members need to be ready to do to respond to the shutdown.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, said lawmakers will “listen to Gov. Walz’s proposals and go from there.”

Staff writer Jessie Van Berkel contributed to the report.