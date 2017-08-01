Minnesota students will continue to take state tests, but the way that schools are graded will change dramatically under a new plan outlined Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Education.

The draft released Tuesday is part of the nationwide changeover from the decade-old federal No Child Left Behind law to the Every Student Succeeds Act. The act is intended to give states more power and freedom in decisionmaking.

The state’s draft outlines how the state will manage school and district accountability, testing and the achievement gap.

It replaces the current system that rated and labeled the performance of state schools with one that would identify the lowest performing 5 percent of Title 1 funded schools and schools with individual student groups that are falling behind.

Using a so-called “funnel” approach, the department will direct extra support to schools with the lowest, academic achievement and English language proficiency, academic progress and consistent attendance.

The state will continue to offer the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments (MCA) and Minnesota Test of Academic Skills (MTAS).

In keeping with the federal law’s increased emphasis on equity, Spanish, Somali and Hmong versions of math and sciences MCAs will be provided starting in 2018.

The new law was signed in 2015. The Minnesota Department of Education has held outreach meetings all year to prepare its draft, which is due in September to the U.S. Department of Education. The public comment period is open until Aug 31.

The department will hold its first public meeting on the draft on Aug. 15 at the Amherst H. Wilder Foundation in St. Paul.

Some education observers have already weighed in. A coalition of 18 advocacy organizations including Ed Allies and Educators for Excellence Minnesota sent a letter to Minnesota Education Commissioner Brenda Cassellius saying the funnel approach sets the bar too low.

“Given the relative nature of a funneling model, it is possible for a school to not improve at all despite receiving support, but for other schools to perform worse, and for the school to still be exited from support,” the letter reads.

They called on the department to set a higher standard for accountability and school improvement, develop holistic school ratings that give a clearer picture of school performance and create a committee of diverse community members to help with the implementation of the finished plan.