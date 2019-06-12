Minnesota Supreme Court Justice David Lillehaug won’t seek re-election next year.

In a statement released Wednesday morning, the 65-year-old Lillehaug said he had initially intended to seek re-election in 2020 but will leave the court before the end of his term after he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

“It’s at an early stage, it’s well-managed, and I feel great,” he explained in his statement.

By leaving the court effective July 31, 2020, Lillehaug said he can work part-time, allowing “my wife and me to do more travel and the outdoor physical activities that we love.”

He added that he’s looking forward to his final year on the court. “The opportunity to work with my colleagues for the people of Minnesota continues to be the greatest honor of my life.”

Lillehaug is a former U.S. attorney in Minnesota who was appointed to that post by President Bill Clinton in 1994. He was appointed to the Minnesota high court in 2013 to succeed Paul Anderson who retired upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70. He then retained his seat on the bench in an election in 2014. His current term expires in January 2021, which means his seat will be up for election in November 2020.

As U.S. attorney, he took on high-profile criminal cases against Qubilah Shabazz, Malcolm X’s daughter, and famed surgeon John Najarian in the 1990s. But he also shaped the office’s criminal prosecutions of gang leaders and white-collar criminals, including a case that ended with a former developer receiving one of the longest sentences imposed in the country at the time.

Lillehaug, a South Dakota native, is a graduate of Augustana College and received his law degree from Harvard.