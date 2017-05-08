Minnesota Supreme Court Justice David Stras, President Trump’s expected pick for a vacancy on the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals, is described by his peers as a scholarly jurist comfortable with building bridges on the bench.

A longtime member of the conservative Federalist Society, Stras surfaced last year on a list of potential United States Supreme Court nominees while Trump campaigned for president. Trump was expected to announce Stras’ nomination for the Eighth Circuit Monday, along with several other judicial appointments.

Stras was appointed to the Minnesota Supreme Court in 2010 by then-Gov. Tim Pawlenty, a Republican. Stras was a law and political science professor at the University of Minnesota from 2004 until his appointment.

A court spokesman said Monday that Stras was not available to comment.

Chuck Webber, a Minneapolis attorney at Faegre & Bensen, LLP, said Stras did not shy away from siding with more liberal justices like Alan Page when applying the law.

“He is his own person,” Webber said. “He’s not beholden to anyone.”

Stras, 42, clerked for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, and also for appellate judges in the Ninth and Fourth Circuits. He grew up in Wichita, Kan., and graduated from the University of Kansas School of Law in 1999, where he edited the Kansas Law Review Criminal Procedure Edition.

“He just ticks all the right boxes in terms of the background you want a ... nominee to have,” Weber said. “That’s a pretty young age to accomplish so much. He’s at an age where he has a lot of energy and can serve a lot of years on the court.”

Robin Wolpert, president of the Minnesota State Bar Association, called Stras a “person who everyone can get behind.”

“He knows how to build bridges, he will be collegial on the court and everyone who goes before him will have a fair chance at justice,” said Wolpert, who co-chaired Stras’ campaign to be re-elected on the state Supreme Court.

Stras would become just the second Jew to become an appellate judge in the Eighth Circuit, after the late Myron Bright. The grandson of a Holocaust survivor, Stras publicly shared his story in 2013 to mark the 75th anniversary of the “Kristallnacht” wave of anti-Jewish pogroms before World War II.

“In a sense it’s a triumph of the rule of law: a family that emerged from the Holocaust has a grandson that has risen to the highest ranks of the American judiciary,” said Steve Hunegs, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas. “He has great empathy and ... he knows firsthand, at least by story, firsthand the risk to society when the rule of law disintegrates.”

Stras is expected to be among 10 federal judicial nominations announced Monday as President Trump seeks to fill more than 120 vacancies across the nation’s federal appellate and district court.

A spokesperson for Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who along with Sen. Al Franken is on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said Monday that the senator “looks forward to meeting with the judge and reviewing his judicial record.”

Minnesota also has two district court vacancies, which are considered “judicial emergencies” based on the bench’s caseload. A spokesman for Rep. Erik Paulsen said the Republican congressman has interviewed “all the candidates suggested to him following the judicial selection committee’s review of applicants. He will be making his recommendations to the White House soon.”

