Minnesota is joining 18 other states and the District of Columbia to fight the release of blueprints online that give instructions for making guns using 3-D printers.

On Friday, Attorney General Lori Swanson joined the other states in filing a lawsuit to block online publishing of the blueprints for creating the do-it-yourself weapons, alleging it violates federal law and the U.S. Constitution.

Texas-based Defense Distributed wants to post the schematics for 3-D-printed guns, which are mostly made of plastic and are untraceable because they don’t have serial numbers. The blueprints would also not require a background check to print and are easily destroyed after use. The available blueprints include guides for making guns akin to assault-style rifles like AR-15s.

“Easy online access to 3D-printed guns by criminals, terrorists, or others is a significant public safety risk,” Swanson, who is one of three DFL candidates for governor in the Aug. 14 primary, said in a statement Friday. “Undetectable and untraceable 3-D guns in the wrong hands should concern everyone.”

In 2015, Defense Distributed sued after the federal government forced it to remove instructions to print a 3-D weapon online. But then the federal government reversed course in June, entering a settlement with the company, indicating it will alter federal rules to allow it to publish the blueprints.

On Monday, Swanson sent a letter with 20 other states to the federal government, urging it to reconsider that decision. The next day, a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order to put a hold on the release of such blueprints.

In addition to Minnesota, the other states who filed suit Friday are California, Colorado, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Vermont and Virginia.

KELLY SMITH