The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference will celebrate its 100-year anniversary during the 2019-20 season, the conference announced Wednesday.

The MIAC was formed with seven charter members on March 15, 1920. It currently is composed of 13 member institutions.

The conference's centennial celebration will highlight the outstanding moments, memories and individuals who helped build the MIAC. The #MIAC100 digital campaign will officially launch on Sept. 1.

Initiatives will include student-­athlete, coach and administrator spotlights, historical photos showcasing the evolution of MIAC sports and teams through the years, and recognition of former MIAC student-athletes who became conference coaches and administrators.

Flyer stars in title game

James van Riemsdyk of the Philadelphia Flyers scored his third goal with 4 minutes, 14 seconds left to give Team TRIA an 8-7 victory over Team RBC in the Da Beauty League championship game at Braemar Arena in Edina.

Former Gopher Casey Mittelstadt of the Buffalo Sabres added two goals, one on a penalty shot, to help Team TRIA win the John Scott Cup.

Anders Lee of the New York Islanders and former Gopher Brent Gates scored two goals each for RBC.

Randy Johnson

U to play soccer opener

The Gophers women's soccer team will open its season at Cal State-Fullerton at 9 p.m. Thursday. Minnesota, the defending Big Ten tournament champion, returns six starters from last season when the team finished 12-9-2.

Etc.

•Luke Weyandt was named the Hamline men's and women's swimming and diving coach. The Blaine native has been an assistant coach and chief recruiter at Gustavus for the past eight seasons.

•Hunter Rebrovich and Ryan Conn shot a final-round 66 to claim a three-stroke victory in the MGA Amateur Four-Ball Championship at Madden's on Gull Lake in Brainerd. The pair had a 36-hole total of 13-under 131.

•Josh Allen went 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored as the St. Paul Saints beat the host Gary SouthShore RailCats 5-2. Jake Matthys started for the Saints and gave up two runs in 3⅔ innings; he was followed by four relievers who pitched 5⅓ scoreless innings.