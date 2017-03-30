The Minnesota House and Senate voted Thursday to spend $542 million to help protect health insurance companies against the cost of very high insurance claims — an approach Republican lawmakers say will keep insurers in the individual market and drive down premiums.

The votes in both chambers of the Legislature were largely along party lines, with nearly all Republican lawmakers voting in support of the program dubbed “reinsurance”, and most DFLers voting against it. Members of both parties said they agree the state should help stabilize the individual insurance market, where people have seen the premiums jump by more than 50 percent in recent years and the number and their health plan options dwindle. But there are strong disagreements over the prospect of subsidizing insurance companies as a way to fix those problems, and it remains unclear if DFL Gov. Mark Dayton will sign the bill.

Republicans said providing some insurance for insurance companies is a necessary second step to buoy the individual market, following the Legislature’s approval of $326 million in premium relief earlier this year.

“This bill needs to pass if the individuals who are buying their own insurance have any chance to continue to do this,” said Sen. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka.

The reinsurance program would funnel money from two sources. In each of the next two years, up to $200 million would come from the fund that currently pays for MinnesotaCare, the state’s subsidized health insurance program for low-income residents. Another $71 million in each of the next two years would come from the state’s general fund. Lawmakers hope they could offset some of the cost with federal grants, though it’s not yet clear if Minnesota will get that money.

A new 13-member panel, including representatives from the state and insurance companies, will hand out the money to help insurance companies with individual claims that top $50,000 but are below $250,000. The state would cover between 50 percent and 80 percent of those claims. It would not pay for claims over $250,000.

Speaking on both the House and Senate floor on Thursday, DFLers said the program would amount to an “irresponsible” use of taxpayer dollars. Several lawmakers said they are concerned that the bill does not require insurance companies to commit to staying in Minnesota’s individual market or to dropping premiums.

State commerce officials estimate that the reinsurance program could help reduce rates by about 20 percent, though lawmakers from both parties said it’s hard to tell exactly what impact the program will have on the market.

“This is among one of the craziest things I have ever seen occur in the Minnesota House of Representatives,” said Rep. Erin Murphy, DFL-St. Paul, who said the $542 million in spending comes with no guarantees about expanded insurance networks or better access to insurance for Minnesotans.

In the House, Republicans voting for the bill were joined by one DFL lawmaker, Rep. Gene Pelowski, Jr., of Winona in support of the bill. Four GOP representatives voted no: Rep. Cal Bahr, of East Bethel; Rep. Matt Dean, of Dellwood; Rep. Rod Hamilton, of Mountain Lake, and Rep. Eric Lucero, of Dayton.

In the Senate, one DFLer, Sen. Matt Little of Lakeville, voted with Republicans to pass the bill. No GOP lawmakers voted against it.