Minnesota hospitals are trying to stop coronavirus at the front door.

Visitors at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park on Wednesday faced questions from a masked hospital worker about their health and whether they belonged to a designated group that’s allowed to enter.

In general, visitors aren’t allowed across all hospitals and clinics operated by Bloomington-based HealthPartners, according to changes announced Wednesday.

“We’re working hard to prevent the spread of the virus and limiting contact with people who have COVID-19 is an important part of our prevention efforts,” Dr. Mark Sannes, a Park Nicollet infectious disease specialist, said in a statement.

Allina Health System launched screening at entrances after instituting a no-visitor policy across all its facilities, spokesman Tim Burke said. Those trying to get in must fill out a sheet with questions, including whether they have a fever.

“At this time, we are not actively taking everyone’s temperature,” he said via e-mail.

Grant Rowh, 43, of St. Paul wishes he knew if he has COVID-19. His wife was exposed last week to someone who’s tested positive for COVID-19, Rowh said, but family members can’t get tested after the state this week restricted testing criteria due to supply limits.

Rowh said he understands why public health officials are prioritizing patients who are most sick, but it leaves his family uncertain if minor symptoms are the early stages of the disease.

“We were told to essentially assume that we have the virus and to just stay home,” Rowh said. “There’s clearly a shortage of tests and obviously those need to be saved for the most vulnerable. The question remains: Where are the tests for everyone else?”