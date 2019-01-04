Watch and listen to high school sports from around the metro area and elsewhere in Minnesota. Here are the web sites that get you to the games.

Prepspotlight.TV features live video of high school sports from around the metro area.

NEW. High School Sports Network has livestreams from around Minnesota from 40 high schools. (Subscription required)

MSBN Sports Network streams audio from games throughout the sport and provides expanded coverage of high school and youth hockey.

CCX Media broadcasts live video and replays of games involving many Minneapolis suburban teams.

CTVSports has live video and replays of games in the northern St. Paul suburbs.



