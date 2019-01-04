Watch and listen to high school sports from around the metro area and elsewhere in Minnesota. Here are the web sites that get you to the games.
Prepspotlight.TV features live video of high school sports from around the metro area.
NEW. High School Sports Network has livestreams from around Minnesota from 40 high schools. (Subscription required)
MSBN Sports Network streams audio from games throughout the sport and provides expanded coverage of high school and youth hockey.
CCX Media broadcasts live video and replays of games involving many Minneapolis suburban teams.
CTVSports has live video and replays of games in the northern St. Paul suburbs.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Motorsports
NASCAR tries to end slide with push for more exciting racing
The critical change is the introduction of an overhauled rules package designed to make the racing watchable again.
Wolves
Porzingis won't play for Mavs now; Cuban has long-term view
Kristaps Porzingis won't play for the Mavericks this season while continuing his recovery from a knee injury after Dallas acquired the 2018 All-Star in a blockbuster trade with the New York Knicks.
Sports
Vonn to race early Tuesday morning at worlds
It's the first of her two scheduled events at the championships before she retires from competitive skiing (she's also entered in Sunday's downhill). The 34-year-old Vonn announced on Friday that she is calling it quits because of her battered knees.
Nation
Kaepernick murals spring up in Atlanta after art demolished
The Atlanta artist community is responding in force after a mural featuring embattled former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick was turned to rubble days before the Super Bowl.
Vikings
Rams were ugly in Super Bowl because Patriots defended superbly
Mark Craig's On the NFL: It's a shame more football fans can't appreciate the historic beauty in how ugly the Patriots defense made the Rams look offensively in Super Bowl LIII.