The days after Christmas include a stretch of high school tournaments in basketball and hockey that get together some of the top teams in the state, as well as provide geographical match-ups that don't often take place at other times of the year.
The tournaments started Thursday and move into a higher gear Friday with about 190 boys' and girls' basketball games around Minnesota and about 100 boys' and girls' hockey games, including match-ups that will run all day at a number of locations.
You can click here for results and schedules:
