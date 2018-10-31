A lawyer for an East Ridge football player is taking the unusual step of going to court Wednesday to do what football fans do practically any time a ref throws a flag:

Argue the call.

But Minneapolis lawyer James T. Smith says the case of Marco Cavallaro goes beyond what took place on the field.

Cavallaro, a senior defensive lineman at East Ridge, was ejected from the regular-season finale Oct. 17 against Centennial for a targeting penalty. Cavallaro rushed past the Cougars’ quarterback, who seconds later threw an interception. As the quarterback began to pursue the player who intercepted the pass, Cavallaro leveled him with a blind side hit. An official threw a yellow flag near the quarterback lying on the turf.

All ejections carry an additional one-game suspension.

But because he had drawn a previous suspension this season, for what Smith said was “a retaliatory kick,” Cavallaro must sit out four games per Minnesota State High School League bylaws.

Cavallaro missed the Raptors’ first-round playoff victory Oct. 26. The next East Ridge game is Friday against Eastview. The Raptors would have to advance to the Prep Bowl for Cavallaro to have a chance to play again.

Cavallaro’s parents, Chris and Amanda, started a GoFundMe page seeking $5,000 to help with legal fees to fight for “Justice for Marco and HS football.” Citing a video clip of the hit, they maintain that their son, who wants to play college football, led with his shoulder, not his helmet, and hit the quarterback’s chest. In their view, targeting does not apply and a suspension is not warranted.

Chris and Amanda Cavallaro wrote Erich Martens, the high school League executive director, asking for a video review of the play and the ability to appeal the targeting call and suspension.

In a statement, Martens said, “Safety in the game of football is a priority at all levels and our high school games are officiated according to the rules of the National Federation of High Schools with a focus on the safety of all competitors. The Minnesota State High School League's bylaw language clearly states, ‘The decisions of contest officials are final’ and therefore there is no option for appeal.”

That, according to the Cavallaros and Smith, is the problem. Infractions of other high school league bylaws resulting in suspensions, such as for eligibility issues, allow for decisions to be appealed. They contend that similar due process should be afforded such determinations stemming from actions on the football field, especially when there is video.

Smith is asking a judge for an injunction to allow for an appeal and restore Marco’s eligibility so he could play as soon as Friday. The case is expected to be heard at 9 a.m. Wednesday by Judge Ronald L. Abrams in Hennepin County.

Targeting was defined by the National Federation of State High School Associations in 2014 as “an act of taking aim and initiating contact to an opponent above the should with the helmet, forearm, hand, fist, elbow or shoulders. The penalty for targeting is 15 yards. The offending player may be disqualified if the foul is deemed to be flagrant.”

As of Wednesday morning, the GoFundMe page reported pledges of $800 toward the family’s goal.