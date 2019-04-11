Minnesota is on the verge of adopting a law that would require the use of “hands-free” cellphones while driving after the state Senate cleared a compromise measure Thursday and sent it on to Gov. Tim Walz for his signature.

Walz has said that he would sign the bill into law, and could do so as early as Friday. The 48-12 Senate followed House passage earlier this week.

Minnesota would join 16 states and the District of Columbia to adopt such a law aimed at curbing distracted-driving deaths. The measure, which would take effect Aug. 1, expands on existing state law that bars texting while driving.

The Legislature also is looking at increasing penalties for texting while driving.

“This isn’t about restricting liberties; it’s a matter of public safety,” said Senator Scott Newman, R-Hutchinson, the chief sponsor of the hands-free bill. “This is bipartisan legislation that comes out of months of work between the House, Senate, and stakeholders, with the goal of getting drivers to use their phones in a hands-free manner — or put it down.”

Under the new law, drivers would be restricted to using their phones to place calls or send messages via voice-activation. GPS navigation and podcasts will be allowed but, Newman said, “you best have your podcasts and your GPS loaded up and ready to go because you cannot keyboard and you can’t scroll.”

The compromise bill removed a House provision that would have ordered a study of the demographics of those stopped by police under suspicion of violating the law. A previous Senate provision to allow for phones tucked under hijabs or other forms of headwear also was struck from the bill, but Newman said Thursday that the bill did not explicitly prohibit phone use under those circumstances.

Twitter: @smontemayor