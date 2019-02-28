Minnesota's gun debate reached its highest stage yet Wednesday at the State Capitol, where young students and mothers who vaulted the issue atop state Democrats' agenda shared a packed room with activists who vigorously oppose any new gun restrictions.

Two gun control measures key to the new Democratic House majority's legislative platform appeared close to a successful vote in the House after hours of impassioned testimony at a committee hearing.

"This is about human lives," said Bob Mokos, a Burnsville resident and gun owner whose sister was shot dead in the 1980s. "I, for one, am weary about the children in this country being the price we pay for the Second Amendment."

The two measures up for debate would broaden criminal background checks to include gun sales between private individuals and add a law allowing relatives or law enforcement to petition a judge to take away firearms from those deemed a danger to themselves or others. Scores of supporters and opponents alike mobbed the entrance of the conference room before Wednesday's ticketed hearing and also filled a nearby overflow room.

Speaking in favor of the bills were law enforcement leaders like Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman and Bloomington's police chief. Local college students and relatives of those slain by gunfire also spoke out.

Sa'Lesha Beeks, whose mother was killed in front of her granddaughter by a stray bullet in north Minneapolis in 2016, tearfully described how her mother's shooter, a young gang member, had been previously arrested in possession of an illegal firearm.

The overflow room was full as supporters on both sides listened Wednesday night as the House Public Safety Committee talked about two bills that would expand background checks and adopt a “red flag” law.

"She was killed by somebody that she would have helped," Beeks said. "Minnesota failed my mother, but you have the ability to protect Minnesota from this day on."

State lawmakers backing the bills have credited young activists who have rallied for new laws since the February 2018 Parkland, Fla., high school shooting and cite the issue as a leading factor in Democrats regaining control in the state House after flipping multiple suburban seats. Minnesota's debate over new gun laws mirrors an ongoing national discussion, and Wednesday's hearing came just hours after the U.S. House, also in Democratic control, passed its first major gun control bill in nearly 25 years.

But the power dynamic in both Congress and the Minnesota Legislature still poses the greatest challenge to new gun laws becoming reality.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, has remained steadfast in his opposition to the legislation and in his commitment to gun rights advocates that he would stand in the way of the measures. Speaking at a rally Saturday, Gazelka said universal background checks "ain't gonna happen" and the "crazy 'red flag' laws" would not pick up steam in the Senate.

Yet House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, D-Golden Valley, insisted Wednesday that the bills would have the votes in the Senate if Gazelka brought the measures to a floor vote.

"The question is whether they have the courage to have the Senate actually vote on them," Winkler said.

Opponents of the bills claim that they are too broad and lack due process. Rep. Jim Nash, R-Waconia, on Wednesday said the laws would overburden law-abiding gun owners while failing to address "the true nature of gun crime."

"A background check isn't going to slow somebody down who is intent on committing a crime," Nash said. "They're not going to follow the letter of the law because they are already choosing to break the law."

Others suggested the state's existing laws — like 72-hour holds in mental health crises and domestic violence statutes — are enough to curb gun violence.

"If someone is truly a danger to themselves or others then they should be removed from all of the things in the home that they may hurt themselves with or hurt someone else with," said Rep. Marion O'Neill, R-Maple Lake. "It's more than just the firearms; it could be the knives, it could be the rope."

But Rep. Ruth Richardson, D-Mendota Heights, the "red flag" law's chief sponsor, said the measure would be a needed tool in a state facing a mental health crisis with shortages in personnel and bed space for emergency holds.

Original plans called for Wednesday's hearing to be held at an Edina middle school before that school, and later Hopkins High School, were flooded with calls from gun rights activists outraged over the choice of setting and their inability to openly carry firearms at the locations. House Speaker Melissa Hortman, D-Brooklyn Park, explained that the original plans called for a symbolic setting to recognize the student activists who fueled the movement behind the latest push to change the state's gun laws.

"This is really their legislation, this is really their political moment that they created, and we have folks out there that have decided that the one thing they just can't tolerate is being in this space with all these high schoolers in these high schoolers' own space," Hortman said. "And they absolutely couldn't be in that space without carrying their own firearms to these hearings."