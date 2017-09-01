Eleven soldiers from the Minnesota National Guard’s 34th Combat Aviation Brigade were sent to Texas Friday to support response efforts for Hurricane Harvey.

The soldiers will conduct aviation operations in Texas on two St. Cloud-based CH-47 Chinook helicopters.

“We train for this type of mission and we’re glad that we can assist the people of Texas with this type of professional support,” Col. Shawn Manke, 34th Combat Aviation Brigade commander, said in a statement.

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton approved the assignment.

The soldiers will join Guardsmen from across the nation who are being activated in response to Hurricane Harvey. They will stay as long as needed in order to protect the lives and property of the citizens affected by the storm, Dayton’s office said.

“I am glad that Minnesota will be able to assist the victims of the terrible tragedy in Texas, with 11 Minnesota National Guard soldiers accompanying two Chinook helicopters to join in relief efforts,” Dayton said in a statement.

“I encourage all Minnesotans, who are able, to donate to the qualified relief efforts. Minnesota stands ready to assist in any way we can.”

The Minnesota National Guard’s 34th Combat Aviation Brigade is an Army National Guard unit that supports disaster response operations by providing aviation capabilities — both UH-60 Black Hawk and CH-47 Chinook helicopters.