Gov. Tim Walz signed his first laws since taking office at a ceremony Tuesday, including a measure provides money for the state’s troubled vehicle registration system and a new independent review of the problems.

The new law authorizes $13 million in state funds for technology improvements, maintenance and customer service support for the Minnesota Licensing and Registration System. It also directs a task force to issue recommendations for how to move forward with the system by May 1.

The troubled system, known as MNLARS, has bedeviled Minnesotans and the local officials who run it and been a source of partisan debate for nearly two years.

“Minnesotans elected us to work across the aisle to better our state, and that’s exactly what we have done today,” said Walz, who took office in January. He was surrounded by a bipartisan bevy of lawmakers.

Walz also signed a measure for $98 million in state-backed borrowing to fund a variety of projects, including highway rehab, regional parks and the cleanup of a toxic closed landfill in Andover. They were approved by legislators last year but tied up by a lawsuit over the funding source. The new measure draws from a different bucket of money.

“In May, this is what I want it to look like,” said state Sen. Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, the majority leader of the upper chamber. He was referring to the negotiations at the end of the legislative session in about 10 weeks, which in recent years have devolved into nasty partisan brawls and work left undone.

“You have Democrats and Republicans, the governor, the speaker, myself and leaders from both bodies, both sides of the aisle are saying we got it done, we got it done on time and it’s something we all can be proud of. This is that first step,” Gazelka said.

Lawmakers and Walz are in the early stages of negotiating a two year state budget that is expected to near $50 billion and has already revealed deep differences over taxes and spending.