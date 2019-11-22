After losing for the first time this season, the Gophers travel to Northwestern for another try at their 10th victory of the season. Click below for statistics, scouting reports, game previews and more.

Kickoff: 11 a.m.

Video and photo highlights, click here for our Live Blog

Gameview: For real-time statistics and play-by-play, click here.

Phil Miller's Northwestern scouting report

TV: ABC | Radio: 100.3 FM, Gophers Sports Network | Satellite: Sirius 111, 121, XM 196, 202.

Star Tribune on Twitter: Megan Ryan | | Jim Souhan

How's the weather at Northwestern?

Teams on Twitter: @GopherFootball | @NUFBFamily

Stats, schedules and rosters: Gophers | Northwestern

College football scoreboard

Go deep on the game: Star Tribune coverage highlights