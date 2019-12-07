Bill Guidera isn’t exactly a household name in Minnesota politics, but the corporate executive, GOP campaign donor and Orono resident nearly jumped into the Republican race for U.S. Senate earlier this year.

Guidera opted not to run against DFL Sen. Tina Smith after Jason Lewis, the former Republican congressman and radio show host, got into the race. As a consolation, Guidera just landed a high-profile new gig as head of U.S. state policy for Netflix.

The Bay Area-based streaming content giant, which offers original and existing films and TV series through a worldwide subscriber-based service, hired Guidera to lead its public policy team as the company grapples with media and technology issues at statehouses around the country. A Fortune 500 company, Netflix started as a mail-order DVD rental and sales service before moving into online streaming and original content.

“I’m the first person to be in this role. It’s an opportunity to build something,” Guidera said.

Until May of this year, Guidera had worked for 12 years as senior vice president for public affairs for 21st Century Fox. His new job has a similar portfolio, he said, and he’ll be lining up lobbyists and other professionals to press the company’s interests at state capitols.

Guidera said he will continue to live with his family in Minnesota.