Keith Downey, the chair of the Republican Party of Minnesota, said he would not seek a third term in the position.

The announcement Thursday follows comments by Downey acknowledging he may join a crowded run for governor in 2018.

An Edina resident, Downey served two terms as the party chair beginning in 2013. He led state Republicans at a time when the party faced a massive debt left behind by former chairman Tony Sutton.

“The party was in a very bad position, and we have accomplished the turnaround and the comeback I have envisioned,” Downey said Friday.

Focused on his remaining months as chair, he said it is time for somebody new to lead and prepare the party for the midterm elections.

“The absolute most important thing for the Republican Party and the Republicans ... is to do what the voters asked us to do last November,” Downey said. “If we do that ... I think we’ll have a great chance of succeeding in 2018.”

GOP Deputy Chair Chris Fields is intending to run for chair. Senate Minority Leader David Hann, who lost a re-election bid this year, said he is considering running for the position and would make a formal decision in the coming weeks.

Hann and Downie have heard of other people also interested but did not want to disclose any names.

More candidates are likely to emerge before district conventions begin in late January, Downey said. An election would be held in April and the new chair would start on May 1.

Before serving as party chair, Downey was a member of the Minnesota House from 2009 to 2012. He pursued a run for state Senate in 2012 but lost to Melisa Franzen.

Downey offered no other comments about his future plans after he steps down as chair.

“A lot of work [went on] in these last four years to get us back to the point where we’re credible,” he said. “That’s a very satisfying feeling.”

Several people from both parties are considering running for governor in 2018, when Gov. Mark Dayton is not expected to seek re-election.