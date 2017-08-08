A 14-year-old girl from Inver Grove Heights has danced her way to a chance at winning $1 million in tonight's finale of NBC's "World of Dance."

Eva Igo became the last junior division dancer standing after her dramatic routine last week when she blew the judges away with her emotive expressions, near-perfect technique and commanding stage presence. Judge Derek Hough said, "Eva, let me tell you right now, you have what it takes to win this entire thing."

Igo has been dancing since she was a young girl and trains with Larkin Dance Studio in Maplewood, known as one of the best dance studios in the country.

She was recruited by the "World of Dance" producers to audition for the show after they saw videos of her dancing on her Instagram account.



In Season 3, Episode 11 of the hit reality show "Dance Moms," Igo and her team placed first with Igo receiving the highest score in the competition.

Igo also received a perfect score with her solo "River" at Hall of Fame Dance Challenge in St. Paul, 2017. She is the first solo dancer to do so in over 12 years.

Watch the show: 9 p.m. Tue., KARE, Ch. 11.