George Wemeier, longtime Minnesota football coach who led Minneapolis Washburn to statewide prominence in the 1960s and ’70s, died Tuesday in Waconia. He was 89.

After coaching at Braham and Minneapolis Henry, Wemeier took over at Washburn and compiled a record of 131-33-2. His teams once went 60 consecutive games without a defeat, including 48 straight wins, then a state record.

After winning four mythical state championships, Wemeier led the Millers to the first Class AA state championship in 1972. They won the title again in 1977.

In 1984 Wemeier, who had played football at Macalester College, was tapped by Lou Holtz to be an assistant coach at the University of Minnesota. He later coached at Augsburg, St. Thomas and Hamline before returning to Washburn as an offensive coordinator in 1997.

Over his career he received numerous honors and hall of fame inductions, including the John Gagliardi Minnesota Football Legacy award in 2014.

