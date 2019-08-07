Baudette area: The south end of Lake of the Woods is consistently yielding big walleyes, especially in depths of around 30 feet, according tolakeofthewoodsmn.com. Anglers on the Rainy River are catching sturgeon as usual but are also catching a good number of smallmouth bass and walleye.

Cass Lake: According to Sunset Cove Resort, anglers are finding walleye during daytime and lowlight hours in depths of 8 to 12 feet on the main lake bars. A consistent northern pike bite also is being reported. The lake also is yielding a good bite on a varieties of species — including bluegills, perch and muskies.

Detroit Lakes area: Anglers have seen a steady walleye bite, especially from the mid-lake structures in depths of 20 to 25 feet. Muskies are being caught on several area lakes, including Beers, Big Detroit, Little Detroit, Pelican and Sallie lakes. Anglers are also catching a good number of crappies and sunfish.

Lanesboro area: According to the Department of Natural Resources, stable water levels and water temperatures last week improved the fishing outlook for the area streams and rivers. Fishing was expected to be good on Mill Creek in Chatfield, which had its best transparency reading of the summer last weekend. Fishing has also been good on Camp Creek and the South Branch Root River.

St. Croix River: While the smallmouth bass and walleye bite have slowed on the river recently, the channel and flathead catfish action has been good. Anglers also have continued to see a good sauger bite. Anglers are finding success with bait rigs, spinners and crankbaits.

West metro: According to Wayzata Bait, anglers are having a lot of success on Lake Minnetonka with good bass, crappie, northern pike and sunfish bites. Anglers are finding bass on the deep side of weeds and northern pike in the 12- to 14-foot weeds. A good sunfish bite also is being seen on several western Hennepin County lakes — Independence, Medicine and Sarah — especially in depths of 8 to 10 feet.