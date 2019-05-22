Alexandria area: Shiners are just starting to spawn and the walleye fishing has started to pick up as the water temperatures have warmed up, according to Christopherson’s Bait Shop in Alexandria. Some area lakes have been producing walleyes during early mornings and evenings and crappies are being caught in shallow water.

Chisago City area: Panfish action has been unbelievable, according to Frankie’s Live Bait & Marine in Chisago City. Anglers are finding success on any shoreline. Walleye action has been very good in shallow water. Anglers are having success using leeches and some are having success trolling with a stop and jig.

Ely area: Walleye and lake trout fishing has been excellent but pike fishing has been challenging because of a shortage of large live suckers. Walleye anglers were having success in 20 to 28 feet during the day and in the shallows (10 feet or less) at night or in the early morning.

Lake Waconia: Walleye fishing got off to a good start opening weekend, according to In Towne Marina, but the fluctuating temperatures has cooled things off. Some walleyes are being found at the Claybanks on the northeast side of the lake and the Rock Dock area. Sunfish and crappies are being found in 8 to 12 feet throughout Waconia Bay.

Lake Winnibigoshish: Anglers are having walleye success on jigs and minnows from 8 to 11 feet in the Highbanks area to Tamarack Point, Big Stoney Point, Raven’s Point, Sugar Point, and the Birdhouses. Anglers working traditional shoreline breaks are finding fish, which should push even shallower as water temperatures climb. Perch action also has been good on the 10- to 12-foot flats and humps.

Mankato area: Fishing on Madison Lake and Lake Washington has been decent overall, according to Corner Bait in Madison Lake. On Madison Lake, a few walleyes are being found near Miller’s Point. On Lake Washington, some walleyes are being found near Second and Third points. The panfish bite has picked up quite well.