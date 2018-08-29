Baudette area: On the Rainy River, walleye, smallmouth bass, sturgeon, northern pike, crappies and perch are being found on the weed and river edges. Near the Northwest Angle, walleye action has remained excellent, especially at the mud located off structure in depths of 21 to 30 feet.

Bemidji area: As the water temperatures on area lakes have started to fall, the walleye bite has picked up. Andrusia, Bemidji, Julia and Wolf lakes are all producing good-sized fish. The bass bite has remained solid on area lakes. Some larger northern pike are being coaxed from the deep weeds.

Brainerd area: Good-sized walleye are being caught on the larger area lakes near weed edges, while smaller area lakes are also producing good numbers of walleye. Largemouth bass and smallmouth bass action has been very good. Anglers are finding largemouth bass under the docks, off the deep points, and in the thick coon tails and reeds.

Grand Rapids: Walleye fishing has been good on most area lakes, especially Bowstring, Big Sand, Big Winnie, Bowstring and Round lakes. Anglers are having bass success on Big Balsam, Loon, Pokegama, Rice, and Trout lakes. The bass fishing is expected to remain good for several more weeks.

Walker area: The jumbo perch and walleye bite on Leech Lake started to improve late last week. Anglers were finding success in Walker Bay, as well as other bays on the west side of the lake. Many other area lakes also were producing nice numbers of smallmouth bass, northern pike and walleye. Panfish were relating to the weeds in 8 to 14 feet.

White Bear Lake: Anglers on the western bays of the lake are finding nice-sized panfish. Walleye seem to be concentrated on the weedlines near the sharpest drop-offs. Anglers are having the most success at dusk. Muskies have remained elusive, with sightings more common than catches. The warm water temperatures have kept most of crappies suspended in deeper waters.