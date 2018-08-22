Detroit Lakes area: Anglers are finding muskies in the shallow weed flats on Big Detroit, Sallie, Pelican and Many Point lakes. Walleye are being found on area lakes in various depths, depending on cloud cover and wind. Most walleyes are being caught in 20 to 30 feet. Sunfish have been active in the weeds and bass are being found off the docks.

Duluth area: With water temperatures on most area inland lakes ranging from the mid-70s to low 80s, the lakes are giving up the majority of fish early and late in the day. On the St. Louis River, anglers have been catching walleyes in the deeper, rushing waters. Anglers on Lake Superior are having success when using riggers in the deeper water.

East Metro area: With water temperatures on East Metro lakes nearing their seasonal highs, the muskie fishing has been positive and bass fishing has been good with bass aggressively hitting topwater baits along the weed lines during morning and evening hours. With ample baitfish populations, walleyes have remained elusive.

Lake Bemidji: With the warmer water temperatures, the walleye bite has slowed. But anglers are having some success during low light hours and on cloudy and breezy days. Bass fishing has been excellent and northern pike have been active at the deep weed edges. Muskies are biting off the cabbage beds.

Lake Winnibigoshish: Anglers are finding walleyes at the weeds in depths of 14 feet during early morning and evening hours. The weed beds on the east and west sides of the lake are producing lots of northern pike, especially in depths of 10 to 14 feet. Good numbers of perch are coming from Snaghole, Bena Bay, Raven’s Point and the Third River Flowage.

Rainy Lake: Walleye anglers are having success in 20 to 40 feet of water depending on the day and weather patterns. Electronics have been the key to finding crappies, which have been holding in depths of 15 to 30 feet. Bass are being caught in rocky structure and weeds. Some northern pike are being found at the windblown points.