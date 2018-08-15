Alexandria area: Area lakes continue to produce a solid walleye bite, especially in evening hours. Good numbers of bass, crappies and sunfish have been active at all hours. Crappies and sunnies are being caught on small jigs pulled slowly over weeds.

Cook County: Inland lakes near Grand Marais continue to produce smallmouth bass, lake trout and walleyes, while the rainbow trout and northern pike action has picked up. Rainbow trout are being found in 10 to 20 feet on Kimball, Leo and Trout lakes. Coho salmon and lake trout action has picked up on Lake Superior with the warming water temperatures.

West metro area: Bass, muskie and sunfish action has picked up on Lake Minnetonka, according to Wayzata Bait. Nice-sized sunfish are being caught in 10-12 feet. Muskie activity has increased with the warm temperatures of the past week. Lake Sarah is producing good bass, sunfish and northern action, while Medicine Lake is producing sunfish in 10-12 feet and walleyes in 24-26 feet. Lake Independence is producing muskies and walleyes.

White Bear Lake: Anglers are finding good-sized bass and some walleyes in 16 to 22 feet at the deepest weedlines. Muskies seem to be transitioning toward shallow waters, especially during low-light conditions. Large sunfish are being found near the heavy weeds and crappies found in depths of 15 feet near drop-offs during evening hours.

Willmar area: Walleyes are being pulled from the deeper areas of Eagle and Diamond lakes, as well as in 25 to 35 feet on Green Lake. Sunfish have been very active on Andrew, Diamond, Eagle, Florida, Green and Nest lakes. Anglers having the most success are using crawlers, leeches and wax worms.

Winona area: Lots of sunnies and crappies are being caught on the Mississippi River. Walleye anglers are having success using leeches, nightcrawlers and willow cats. Bass and northern pike are hitting frogs and river spinners. Some crappies are being found in Lake Winona.