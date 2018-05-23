Battle Lake area: Those trying to catch walleyes are using jigs and minnows in shallow water on Rush, Ottertail, Silver and Walker lakes. Good panfish action can be found on Clitherall and West Battle near shallow weed lines or in bays.

Ely Area: Walleyes are being caught at shallow depths using minnows or leeches on Basswood and White Iron lakes. Some anglers are trolling with crankbaits near drop offs in the afternoon. Burntside Lake is producing nice lake trout action at 20-30 feet, trolling with crankbaits or spoons.

Detroit Lakes: With water temperatures improving, anglers are catching walleyes Sallie, Melissa, Big Detroit and Pelican lakes using a jig and minnow at 6-12 feet. Mid-lake humps and bars are also good spots for walleyes. Lake Melissa is producing good crappie and panfish action at about 10-12 feet. For good northern action, anglers are heading out onto Sallie and Big Floyd lakes, at 10-12 feet. Bass action has been good on most area lakes at 3-8 feet.

Grand Rapids area: Big Cutfoot and Bowstring lakes are producing good walleye action at about 5-8 feet using jigs and minnows. Crappie fishing has also been decent on Lake Pokegama near shorelines or reed beds using a small jig and a minnow.

Lake Kabetogama-Namakan-Ash River: Anglers are catching some walleyes at 20-30 feet near shorelines or island points Martin, Cuculus and Three Sisters using a jig and a minnow. Anglers are also working deeper breaks off sandbars. Northern and small mouth action is becoming more frequent.

Hackensack Area: Pine Mountain, Woman, Baby and Pleasant have been the lakes of choice for anglers recently for walleye action at 15-22 feet during the daytime and shallower in the evenings. During the daytime, anglers are using fathead minnows or shiners with a jig and using crankbaits during the evenings at shallower depths. Crappie and bass action is also improving using crappie minnows at shallow depths for crappies and topwater and crankbaits for bass.