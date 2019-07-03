East Metro: Anglers are finding some walleyes in the weedlines on White Bear Lake. Lake Demontreville in Washington County is producing largemouth bass while anglers are catching crappies and sunfish on nearby Lake Jane. Northern pike are being found on Powers Lake in Woodbury.

Lake Minnetonka: As the lake’s water temperatures have finally reached the upper 70s, anglers are finding walleyes in 15-18 feet in the lake’s western bays during evening hours, according to Wayzata Bait and Tackle. Bass are being found in 15-18 feet in the deeper weedlines. Northerns are being found by using spinner baits along the outside weed pockets. Sunfish are biting in 8-10 feet in the weed pockets. A few northerns are being caught in the weed flats, but not a lot of big ones.

Leech Lake: Anglers have been finding walleyes on the south end of the lake near Diamond Point, the Meadows and West Goose Flats, especially in depths of 12 to 20 feet. Muskie fishing has started to improve. While some are being caught trolling in open water, they are also being caught near new weed growth.

Mankato area: Lake Washington, 11 miles northeast of Mankato, is producing bluegills and crappies in Baker’s Bay and yielding walleyes on Second Point and Third Point. Anglers are finding crappies on Madison Lake, southeast of Lake Washington, and are also catching walleyes during evening hours in the narrows.

Marshall area: Anglers are having walleye success during evening hours on East Twin Lake and catching perch during daytime hours on West Twin Lake, northeast of Ruthton in Lyon County. Lake Shetek and its neighbor Lake Sarah, north of Slayton, are yielding walleyes.

Prior Lake: Prior Lake is yielding largemouth bass, crappies and sunfish off the weedlines, according to Prior Lake Bait & Tackle. Anglers are also catching a few walleyes in the weedlines on the lake’s north end. The fishing is settling into the summer pattern, but the inconsistent weather has made it unpredictable.