A former Minneapolis FBI agent caught leaking classified documents to The Intercept is expected to plead guilty in federal court in St. Paul this afternoon.

Justice Department prosecutors charged Terry James Albury with unlawfully disclosing and retaining national defense information last month.

Albury is accused of sharing a document on assessing confidential human sources — otherwise referred to as informants — and a document “relating to threats posed by certain individuals from a particular Middle Eastern country” with a reporter for a national media organization.

The second count charged against Albury alleged that he failed to turn over a document “relating to the use of an online platform for recruitment by a specific terrorist group” last year.

Not long after the charges were filed last month, Albury’s attorneys issued a statement through which he accepted “full repsonsibility for the conduct set forth” in the felony information — a federal charging document that typically signals an imminent guilty plea. Albury’s attorneys, JaneAnne Murray and Joshua Dratel, said his actions “were driven by a conscientious commitment to long-term national security and addressing the well-documented systemic biases within the FBI.”

The charges do not name the reporter or news organization but allege that Albury possessed and shared the information between February 2016 and Jan. 31, 2017 — the same date that the Intercept published an entry to its “FBI’s Secret Rules” series on how the bureau assesses potential informants.

The report drew upon a secret document obtained by the Intercept that has the same publication date described in the charges against Albury.

According to previously sealed search warrant applications in the case executed last August, the FBI eventually linked references to secret documents in federal Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests filed by the Intercept in March 2016 to Albury’s activity on the FBI’s information systems.

The FBI also later identified 27 government documents — 16 of which were marked classified — published online by the Intercept between April 2016 and February 2017 and found that Albury had accessed more than two-thirds of the files.

The FBI also identified a gray highlight across a row of text of the August 2011 document that is not present in the original document. Investigators also confirmed that Albury conducted “cut and paste” activity on that document and printed the copy a month before the Intercept’s FOIA requests. He also allegedly accessed about a half dozen other secret documents referenced in the requests, at least one of which was later published online.

The FBI said that Albury continued cutting and pasting screen shots, printing some out. The agency said Albury used a digital camera to photograph documents at his office at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, where he had been assigned as a special agent working counterterrorism and other matters. According to the search warrant applications, security cameras at the office captured Albury taking the photos on three occasions last summer.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota is not involved in the prosecution of Albury.

Albury began working for the FBI in 2000 and most recently worked as a special agent assigned as an airport liaison, according to the affidavits sworn by an FBI counterintelligence agent in support of the federal search warrants.

The affidavits also pointed to discussions between Albury and a co-worker in 2015 in which they weighed reporting what they said was an inappropriate e-mail sent by another colleague.

During the discussion, the affidavit read, Albury wrote in an e-mail that “if [the Office of Professional Responsibility] does not respond, let me go on record and say i will contact the press.”

“While the co-worker’s e-mail is unrelated to the unauthorized disclosure of classified documents to the News Outlet, the exchange of these messages shows that Albury had considered disclosing internal FBI information to the media,” according to the affidavit.

Under Sessions, the Justice Department has publicly proclaimed an aggressive stance on leakers.

In a story on the organization’s website, Intercept editor-in-chief Betsy Reed provided a statement saying: “We do not discuss anonymous sources. The use of the Espionage Act to prosecute whistleblowers seeking to shed light on matters of vital public concern is an outrage, and all journalists have the right under the First Amendment to report these stories.”

Albury’s prosecution has been criticized by press freedom organizations, including the Committee to Protect Journalists, which voiced concern over the Justice Department’s “use of an antiquated World War I-era law to go after journalistic sources.”

“Rather than rolling back the use of this law, which is all but guaranteed to ensnare journalists, the Trump Administration has boasted about pursuing leakers even as it has ushered in a new era of overt hostility to the press,” said Alexandra Ellerbeck, North America program coordinator at CPJ.

The Press Freedom Defense Fund, a grant program funded by The Intercept’s parent organization, meanwhile called the charges “an abuse of government power.”

“The misuse of the Espionage Act chills truth tellers, impedes investigative reporting, and compromises the democratic process,” the fund said in a statement last month.

