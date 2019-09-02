Minnesota faces a labor growth slowdown. This data helps explain why.

Percentage of working-age population who have dropped out of the labor force, shaded from less to more . Source: U.S. Census American Community Survey, 2017.

Minnesotans have celebrated a decade of Labor Days since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, and the news for workers of late has largely been good.

Most people who want a job have one, with the state's unemployment rate floating around 3.4 percent. Meanwhile, nearly seven in 10 working-age Minnesotans either have or are looking for jobs, ensuring employers have a robust talent pool from which to hire.

Yet economists, academics and business leaders have been sounding alarm bells. Over the next ten years, Minnesota is forecast to have far fewer people entering the labor force than previous decades — a problem for employers, who may have problems filling critical jobs as baby boomers retire and others drop out of the workforce.

“It’s definitely a major issue for employers in the state,” said Cameron Macht, a regional analysis and outreach manager at the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, “and looking forward it may become an even bigger deal.”

Minnesota's looming labor shortage has been the subject of news coverage, studies and boardroom anxiety for years. But a Star Tribune analysis of nationwide Census data shows in more detail who is leaving the labor force and why they might be so difficult to replace.

According to the data, about 30 percent of working-age Minnesotans are not looking for jobs. So who are these labor force dropouts, and what's driving them from the working ranks?

Many are in Greater Minnesota, where in some counties nearly half of the adult population has dropped out of the workforce. Although many Minnesota counties have higher workforce participation than other places nationwide, the Iron Range is replacing workers more slowly, due largely to an aging population.