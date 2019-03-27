Minnesota exports rose 10 to a record $23 billion in 2018, state officials announced Wednesday.

Canada and China not only remained the state's largest trading partners, but produced the largest year-over-year gains.

Minnesota's total export growth outpaced the nation's 8 percent jump and comes amid intense trade tariffs and negotiations with many of America's leading trade partners such as China, Canada and Mexico.

Despite that, Minnesota manufacturers and agricultural product makers moved Minnesota's ranking to 20th highest export state in the nation for 2018. That's up from No. 23. While recent manufacturing surveys and economic reports suggest that export activity in 2019 may be more volatile, export number crunchers were upbeat about last year's performance.

"Minnesota businesses exported more than 1,000 different products to over 200 countries last year," said Gov. Tim Walz in a statement. "These businesses are expanding sales to their core customers as well as finding new markets around the world."

Steve Grove, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), said "Exports continue to play a major role in Minnesota's economy, supporting nearly 118,000 jobs across the state."

Grove credited the Minnesota Trade Office for many of the gains, noting the DEED division provided more than 1,500 small and medium-sized business owners with export counseling and technical assistance last year.

Minnesota's top exports in 2018 were medical and optical goods, which grew 19 percent to $4.5 billion.

Other top product shipments were machinery ($3.5 billion), electrical equipment ($3.1 billion), plastics ($1.5 billion) vehicles and vehicle parts ($1.4 billion), and food by products ($633 million).

Canada ($4.8 billion) and China ($2.8 billion) were the state's two largest export markets in 2018, followed by Mexico ($2.4 billion), Japan ($1.5 billion), Germany ($1.1 billion), Korea ($1 billion), Singapore ($656 million), the United Kingdom ($621 million), Belgium ($603 million) and the Philippines ($496 million).