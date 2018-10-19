GAME OF THE WEEK

Minnesota Duluth (7-0) at Winona State (5-2), 1 p.m. Saturday: Minnesota Duluth, ranked No. 5 in the AFCA Division II poll, has won 15 consecutive regular-season games. Winona State has a three-game winning streak. UMD has won the past seven games in the series, a streak dating to 2008.

WEEK 8 STORY LINES

• This is the final week of four weeks of interdivision play for the 14 NSIC teams. Going into this week, South Division teams have won 14 of the 24 interdivision games. South teams were 22-10 in 2017 and 20-12 in 2016.

• Concordia (St. Paul) has already assured itself of its best season since 2014. The Golden Bears (3-4) have surpassed their victory total in each of the previous three seasons. The Golden Bears, who were 2-9, 2-9 and 1-10 in the past three seasons, play at Minnesota-Crookston (1-6) on Saturday. The Golden Bears ended a 13-game NSIC road losing streak with a 17-7 victory at Mary last week.

• St. John's moved up three spots to No. 5 in the Division III Top 25 this week after its 40-20 victory over St. Thomas. The Tommies dropped four spots to No. 7. WIAC-leading Wisconsin-Whitewater is ranked No. 6.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Zach Edwards, QB, St. Scholastica: The junior from West St. Paul leads the UMAC in passing yards (1,977) and touchdown passes (19). Last week, Edwards threw a school-record seven TD passes in the Saints' 47-13 victory over Greenville.

Jaran Roste, QB, Bethel: The redshirt freshman from Alexandria, Minn., is fifth in the MIAC in rushing (443 yards and nine touchdowns) and has passed for 719 yards and three TDs for the Royals (5-1). Roste has thrown only two interceptions.

BY THE NUMBERS

12 Years since a Gustavus Adolphus player had returned a punt for a touchdown before Brice Panning's 58-yard TD in a 42-14 Gusties victory at Hamline on Saturday.

69 Receptions for Augsburg's Nick Heenie, the most in Division III. He ranks No. 2 with 992 receiving yards.

2,094 Career receiving yards (a school record) for St. Scholastica receiver Aaron Olson., who caught four TD passes (a school record) last week.

JOEL RIPPEL