The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will challenge a state appeals court decision invalidating the renaming of Lake Calhoun to Bde Maka Ska, the agency said Wednesday.

DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen said the Walz administration will petition the Minnesota Supreme Court this month to reverse a state Court of Appeals ruling that her agency did not have legal authority to change the south Minneapolis lake’s name last year. The court held that only the Legislature, and not the DNR, can change a lake name that’s been in use for more than 40 years.

The lake was previously named for Vice President John C. Calhoun, a Southerner who backed slavery and promoted American Indian removal in the 1820s. On Monday, Court of Appeals concluded that the decision to rename the lake should instead rest with the Legislature.

Strommen said in a statement Wednesday that the Department of Natural Resources is “very concerned” with the implications of the court decision “for our ability to work with county boards to reflect community standards in how the state’s waters are named.”

“We have long worked with counties in eliminating offensive or derogatory names,” Strommen said.

Strommen added that the agency also feared that the ruling “opens the door for people to challenge a range of final agency decisions well after established appeals periods.”

A Supreme Court fight over the lake’s renaming will likely be preceded by end-of-session budget negotiations later this month, as House Democrats on Tuesday adopted an amendment to an environmental spending bill to officially recognize the body of water as Bde Maka Ska. A similar proposal in the Republican-led Senate stalled in a committee earlier that day.