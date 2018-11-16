DIVISION II PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND SATURDAY

Texas A&M-Commerce (9-2) at Minnesota Duluth (11-0), 1 p.m.: Texas A&M-Commerce, the defending Division II national champion. is unbeaten (5-0) on the road this season. En route to the 2017 national title, the Lions won their first three playoff games on the road (including victories at Winona State and MSU Mankato). The Lions, the Lone Star Conference runner-up, bring a four-game winning streak into the first meeting between the two. The host Bulldogs, in the postseason for the 11th consecutive season, have relied on their defense — allowing the fewest overall yards (199.3) and rushing yards (58.8) in Division II. The Bulldogs were second in first downs allowed (12.8) and scoring defense (10.5 points) per game.

DIVISION III PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND SATURDAY

Martin Luther (9-1) at St. John's (10-0), noon: It is the first meeting between Martin Luther, the UMAC champion, and MIAC champion St. John's. Martin Luther, which was picked to finish sixth in the UMAC preseason poll, went 8-0 to claim its first outright conference title. The host Johnnies, in the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season, have been led by junior Jackson Erdmann, who has thrown 34 TD passes and been intercepted just five times this season.

Wartburg (8-2) at Bethel (9-1), noon: Wartburg, the American Rivers Conference champion, has won five consecutive games since a one-point OT loss to Simpson on Sept. 29. Bethel, in the postseason for the first time since 2013, has won five consecutive games since a 34-16 loss to St. John's on Oct. 6. The Royals opened their season with a 41-29 victory at Simpson. Wartburg won the last meeting between the two — 24-14 at Bethel in Week 2 of the 2015 season.

JOEL RIPPEL