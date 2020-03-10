Testing has identified a third COVID-19 case in Minnesota — this time in an Anoka County resident in the 30 to 39 age range who was likely exposed through contact with international travelers.

The unidentified patient is hospitalized in critical condition.

The patient felt sick Feb. 28 and sought health care and testing for COVID-19 on Monday. The state’s public health lab confirmed the positive test Tuesday — though the finding is presumptive until confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county health care officials are now launching a contact investigation to find out who might have been in proximity to the patient and might need to be self-quarantined for 14 days to determine if they were infected by the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The announcement came the same day on which classes at all Osceola, Wisc., public schools were canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. The district conducted a better-safe-than-sorry cleaning of its buildings and busses after it was determined that an individual with COVID-19 had attended an event at the district’s high school this past Saturday.

The infected person was from nearby Pierce County and had traveled to the high school for a regional tournament by Destination Imagination, a nonprofit that offers hands-on activities and competitions to teach students problem-solving skills. While state and county public health investigators determine if anyone had been in close enough contact with the individual to be at moderate risk for COVID-19 themselves, they stressed that others who simply were in the same building that day are at low risk.

Still, district officials opted to close and clean the school buildings, even though the latest research about the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 suggest that it doesn’t live on surfaces for very long.

“Safety is our number one concern,” said Mark Luebker, superintendent for the school district in Osceola, which sits alongside the St. Croix River across from Minnesota.

State health officials were consulted and endorsed the decision, which also complied with recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about cleaning high-contact surfaces that could pass along the coronavirus.

“This is a new virus, so all the science of how long it can stay on surfaces is still being worked out,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer for Wisconsin’s Bureau of Communicable Diseases. “Its always a good idea to clean surfaces.”

Wisconsin health authorities confirmed on Tuesday that the state’s second and third COVID-19 cases were identified in Piece and Dane counties. Both were likely infected during travel to areas of the U.S. where the novel coronavirus is spreading from person to person.

Minnesota’s first two cases involved a Carver County person who had been traveling in Europe and a Ramsey County person who had been outside the country on a cruise between California and Mexico. Both of those patients are recovering.

The fact that two Wisconsin residents were infected during domestic travel was significant to health officials, who said that people at greatest risk from COVID-19 should avoid being in the confines of busses, planes and ships — and should not travel to states where the virus is known to be spreading.

“We know spring break is arriving and that many families and individuals have travel plans,” said Jeanne Ayers, Wisconsin State Health Officer and Administrator of the Division of Public Health, adding that people need to use their “best judgment” and monitor CDC and local travel health advisories.

COVID-19 is a flu-like illness caused by the novel coronavirus that emerged in China in December and spread worldwide. While as many as 80% of infected people suffer mild symptoms, health officials are concerned because nobody has immunity to this virus and no vaccine exists. People who are older or have other health problems appear at the greatest risk of complications or death from infection.

While initial studies in China show low rates of infections and complications among children and teenagers, many U.S. schools and universities aren’t taking chances. Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., announced Tuesday that students should move off-campus after spring break and take online classes for the remainder of the semester.