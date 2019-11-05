Krispy Kreme has reached an agreement with a Minnesota college student who drove to Iowa every weekend to buy hundreds of doughnuts to resell them in the Twin Cities area.
The company said in a statement Monday that Jayson Gonzalez of Champlin can now work with Krispy Kreme as an independent operator. The deal also includes a 500-dozen doughnut donation when he starts up again.
In a Facebook post, Gonzalez, 21, said: "What I thought would turn out to be a bummer, turned out to be something even better. Plus, operations should continue soon, woo-hoo!" Thank you everyone!
ASSOCIATED PRESS
