Krispy Kreme has reached an agreement with a Minnesota college student who drove to Iowa every weekend to buy hundreds of doughnuts to resell them in the Twin Cities area.

The company said in a statement Monday that Jayson Gonzalez of Champlin can now work with Krispy Kreme as an independent operator. The deal also includes a 500-dozen doughnut donation when he starts up again.

In a Facebook post, Gonzalez, 21, said: "What I thought would turn out to be a bummer, turned out to be something even better. Plus, operations should continue soon, woo-hoo!" Thank you everyone!

ASSOCIATED PRESS