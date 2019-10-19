WEEK 7 STORYLINES

• The Concordia (St. Paul) defense is tied for second nationally in Division II with 27 sacks (4.5 per game) after tying the D-II single-game record last Saturday with 14 sacks in a 24-17 victory over MSU Moorhead. The Golden Bears' Chris Garrett set D-II single-game highs this season for tackles-for-loss (6.5), forced fumbles (3) and sacks (5).

• For the second consecutive season, St. Olaf has started 5-0. Last season, the Oles then lost to Bethel, St. John's and St. Thomas in successive weeks. The Oles started this season with the same five opponents as last season and now will again face Bethel (on Saturday), St. John's and St. Thomas in succession.

• Crown has been one of the UMAC surprises this season so far. The Storm (3-3), which brought a 23-game losing streak into the season and were picked to finish last in the UMAC preseason coaches' poll, have a two-game winning streak going into this week's game at MacMurray.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Josh Kirk, WR, Gustavus Adolphus: The senior from Garvin, Minn., leads the MIAC in receiving yards (118.0) per game. Kirk caught nine passes for 233 yards (second most in school history) last week in a 35-28 victory over Concordia (Moorhead).

Malik Williams, WR, Bemidji State: The junior from Lake Worth, Fla., is second in the NSIC with 6.5 receptions per game. Last week, he had 11 receptions — the most receptions by a Beaver since 2015 —for 113 yards and one TD.

joel rippel