GAME OF THE WEEK

St. Thomas (3-0, 1-0 MIAC) at Concordia (Moorhead) (3-1, 2-0 MIAC), 1:10 p.m. Saturday: St. Thomas, ranked No. 3 in the d3football.com Top 25, has the top-ranked rushing and overall defense in Division III. Concordia, which has the ninth-best rushing offense (323.8 yards per game) in Division III, outscored Augsburg and Hamline 109-7 in the past two weeks. St. Thomas has won the past 10 meetings in the series.

WEEK 5 STORY LINES

• Heading into the third week of MIAC play, five teams are unbeaten in conference play. Concordia, St. John's and St. Olaf are 2-0, and Bethel and St. Thomas are 1-0. If St. Olaf (4-0) wins at Hamline, it will be 5-0 for the first time since 2007.

• After playing division foes in the first four weeks of the season, NSIC teams will play interdivision games for the next four weeks. The two division leaders — MSU Mankato (South) and Minnesota Duluth (North) — will not play each other this season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Haskins

Sam Gerrety, CB, St. Thomas: The sophomore from Blaine has four interceptions, and his average of 1.3 interceptions per game is tied for the third in the country in all divisions.

Marcus Haskins, DB, Concordia (St. Paul): The redshirt freshman from East Ridge High School has an interception in each of his first four collegiate games. He leads the NSIC and is fifth in Division II with four interceptions and leads Division II in passes defended (14).

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Turnovers by Martin Luther in three games. The Knights rank second in Division III.

18 Players (a school record) who had at least one rushing attempt for Concordia (Moorhead) in its 55-0 victory over Hamline.

50 Consecutive road losses (dating to 2009) by Minnesota-Crookston before winning at Minot State last Saturday. The victory was the Golden Eagles' first NSIC road victory in 55 games (dating to 2007).

JOEL RIPPEL